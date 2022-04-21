ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Shares of OBSV opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.
ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
