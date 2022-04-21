Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,716.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.89) to GBX 1,800 ($23.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,650 ($21.47) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.