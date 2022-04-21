OceanaGold Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.79 and a 12-month high of C$3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

