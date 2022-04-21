OceanaGold Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.34.

TSE OGC opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.39. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

