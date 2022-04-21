Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.17). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.