OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.