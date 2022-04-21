Ocwen Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocwen Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.72%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.00. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

