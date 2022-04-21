Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCN. B. Riley cut their target price on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 77,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.00. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.