Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,294.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.