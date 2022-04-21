Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

OVBC stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

