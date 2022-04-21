Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oil States International stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.24% of Oil States International worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

