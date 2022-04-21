Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 175.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 221,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.