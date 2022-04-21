Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Head to Head Contrast

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intesa Sanpaolo and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 6 0 2.67 Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus target price of $3.02, suggesting a potential downside of 77.02%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.67%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 32.54% 9.55% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.81 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 3.05 $277.54 million $1.67 9.41

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, E-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.