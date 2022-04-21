Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

