Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

