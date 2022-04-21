Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Olin has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.