Omnicell (OMCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMCL opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $117.12 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

