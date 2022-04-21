ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Issue $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

ONEOK has a payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.47. 3,749,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,232. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 808,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

