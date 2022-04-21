OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 1,150 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,150 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $12,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,651.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 222,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,698. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.34.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 619,527 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.