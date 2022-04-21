Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

