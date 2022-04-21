Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OPRA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OPRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,466. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $606.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Opera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

