Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Opera has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million during the quarter.

Opera stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $610.27 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Opera by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opera by 1,551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

