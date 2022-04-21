Oppenheimer Comments on Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,429,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

