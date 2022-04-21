Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 289,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,085. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 222.38 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

