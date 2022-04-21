Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

XHR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,263. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

