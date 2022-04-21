Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Super Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Super Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Super Group stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Super Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.09.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.