Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Super Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
