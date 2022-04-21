Oppenheimer Weighs in on Humanigen, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humanigen in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

