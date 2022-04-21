Oppenheimer Weighs in on UpHealth, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for UpHealth in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UPH. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of UPH opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

