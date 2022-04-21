Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPCH stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

