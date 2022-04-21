OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

