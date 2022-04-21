Orezone Gold Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.23. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

