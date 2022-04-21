Orezone Gold Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.