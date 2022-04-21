Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $67.70 Per Share

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $67.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $67.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2023 earnings at $40.20 EPS.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

OROVY opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $157.99.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.