Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $67.70 Per Share

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $67.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $67.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2023 earnings at $40.20 EPS.
OROVY opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $157.99.
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.