Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $67.70 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $67.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $67.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2023 earnings at $40.20 EPS.

OROVY opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $157.99.

About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

