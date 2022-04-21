Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ONL opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

