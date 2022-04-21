Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

