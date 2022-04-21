Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Receives Outperform Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $171,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

