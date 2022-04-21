OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider April Talintyre Sells 150,000 Shares

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.87), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,180,718.19).

OSB traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 596.50 ($7.76). 912,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,711. OSB Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.30) and a one year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 533.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.

Get OSB Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.39) to GBX 790 ($10.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.82) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 725.40 ($9.44).

About OSB Group (Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.