OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider April Talintyre Sells 150,000 Shares

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.87), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,180,718.19).
OSB traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 596.50 ($7.76). 912,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,711. OSB Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.30) and a one year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 533.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.
About OSB Group (Get Rating)
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
