Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.29. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

