Oshkosh (OSK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK):

4/18/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Oshkosh was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

OSK traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.21. 603,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,675. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,742,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 914.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 259,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

