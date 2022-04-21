Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

NYSE:OR opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 181,278 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 265,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

