Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.25.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.82 on Thursday, reaching C$16.97. The company had a trading volume of 274,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -119.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.