Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.71. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

