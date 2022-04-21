Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $152.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 308.05% from the company’s previous close.

OSTK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

