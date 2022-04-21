Overstock.com (OSTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Overstock.com to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

OSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 281,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

