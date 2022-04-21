Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,172. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $110,474,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

