Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

OC opened at $88.13 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

