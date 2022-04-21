Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

OXIG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,260 ($29.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($20.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.82). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,110.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,260.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

