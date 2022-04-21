Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Max Reinhardt Sells 9,321 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $673,442.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

