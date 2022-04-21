PacWest Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

PACW stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

