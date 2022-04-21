Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PATK stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

