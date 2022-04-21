Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

